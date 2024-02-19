Korea Development Bank Returns To LuxSE With USD 3bn Bond Issuance

In a significant development for international capital markets, on Friday 16 February, Korea Development Bank returned to LuxSE for the first time since 2004 with its latest bond offering. This listing underscores the growing synergy between the capital market communities in South Korea and Europe, fostering international financial collaboration.

The dual-tranche bond offering, totalling USD 3 billion, comprises a USD 1.75 billion tranche with a three-year maturity and a USD 1.25 billion bond with a five-year maturity.

“We are thrilled to welcome KDB back to LuxSE, the global leading venue for international bonds, and we are confident this sets the path for other Korean issuers to follow. KDB's use of our FastLane service illustrates our ambition to better connect international capital markets through simpler and faster processing, and further diversify the investment opportunities available to European investors,” said Arnaud Delestienne, Director of International Capital Markets and Member of the Executive Committee at LuxSE.

Global investor base

Korea Development Bank is a state-owned policy bank which has played an essential role in the development of South Korea’s economy, industries, infrastructure and financial system for the last 70 years. Based in Seoul, it runs overseas operations in 19 different countries.

“KDB is delighted to announce the listing of our latest Global Bond on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Selecting the Luxembourg Stock Exchange as our partner for our SSA-style bond issuance strategy aims to accommodate our growing global SSA investor base,” commented Dong Bin JOO, CFO, Executive Director of the Financial Management Division of KDB.

With this move, KDB becomes the latest sovereign, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) issuer to join LuxSE as an active issuer. Its return to LuxSE underscores KDB’s commitment to expanding its investor base and fostering greater connectivity between South Korea's financial sector and the international investor community.

The bond was listed via FastLane, which is LuxSE’s simplified and expedited listing process tailored to non-European SSA issuers. LuxSE is the world’s leading listing venue for international debt instruments and has a leading global market share in the SSA issuer segment, currently facilitating access to market financing for 112 sovereign and sub-sovereign issuers around the world. FastLane was developed by LuxSE to offer an even shorter time to market for SSA issuers.

For more information about KDB’s bond offering, visit the issuer card https://www.luxse.com/issuer/KDB-/102262