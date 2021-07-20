Kompuestos Lists On Euronext Growth

- Market capitalisation of €28.93 million
- 125th listing on Euronext in 2021
Euronext today congratulates Kompuestos, a manufacturing company specialising in designing and producing biodegradable resins and compounds for the plastic industry, on its dual listing on Euronext Growth Paris (ticker code: ALKOM).
Already listed on the BME Growth market, this dual listing allows Kompuestos to further expand and diversify its portfolio of shareholders by getting exposure to global investors and providing additional liquidity to its shares. Entering Euronext Growth emphasises the importance of its European business activities and investor base. Kompuestos specialises in designing and producing biodegradable resins and compounds for the plastic industry. Such compounds contain mineral fillers, colors and additive concentrates which give plastics physical properties required for specific applications, as well as reduce their CO2 footprint. Kompuestos has developed proprietary know-how and technology in the circular economy of plastics, including biodegradable and compostable resins, and know-how for the recycling and reutilisation processes for plastics. Kompuestos operates with two manufacturing facilities located in Barcelona.
Kompuestos was listed through the admission to trading of the 12 155 700 shares making up its equity. The admission and issue price of Kompuestos shares was set at €2.38 per share. Market capitalisation was €28.93 million on the day of listing.
Ignacio Duch, President of Kompuestos, said: “Listing on Euronext Growth confirms our transparency and solvency as a Spanish company abroad and will strengthen relations with our investment community to which we ensure greater liquidity to customers, suppliers and financial institutions”.