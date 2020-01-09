Koine Engages US Capital Global Securities To Advise On $50MM Equity Raise - Funding Will Be Used To Support Koine’s International Growth As It Brings Custody And Settlement For Digital Assets To Additional Jurisdictions

Koine, the provider of segregated, institutional custody and settlement services for digital assets, has retained US Capital Global Securities as its lead financial advisor on a $50 million equity raise.
Koine will utilise the $50 million equity financing to diversify its service offerings and acquire additional regulatory permissions to support its strategic international growth.
Founded in London in 2017, Koine brings together the full suite of governance, compliance, risk management, and audit of real-time trading to the digital ecosystem. Its state-of-the-art platform has been engineered to provide clients with the tools to manage their assets in a low latency, high-volume environment and benefit from notably increased security, agility and efficiency.
Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in debt and equity finance, investment management, and financial advisory. All strategic advisory, private placements, securities, and other related services are offered by the group’s FINRA-licensed broker dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.
Hugh Hughes, Chairman and CEO at Koine, said: “Market reaction to Koine’s ultra-secure scalable institutional class solution for custody and settlement, has been immensely favourable. As we enter 2020, we are focused on driving and supporting international participation in the digital assets marketplace with our application for regulatory licenses in other trusted jurisdictions, in line with our aim to become the most highly-regulated solution for custody and settlement of digital assets globally.
“US Capital Global’s proven experience and valuable insight into capital formation, especially in the FinTech arena, will be tremendously beneficial to us at this crucial time in Koine’s development.”
Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities, said: “It’s an honour to serve Koine as its placement agent and lead financial advisor for this upcoming investment opportunity as we engage selected dealers to expand the distribution of this offering. Koine is driven by an expansive, forward-thinking vision of the digital assets market that we at US Capital Global find very exciting.”