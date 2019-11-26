Koine Appoints Former SDX CEO As Chair Of Advisory Board

Koine, the institutional custodian and settlement service for digital assets and fiat money, has appointed former CEO of SIX Digital Exchange (SDX), Martin Halblaub, as Chair of its advisory board, effective 1st January 2020.
As former CEO of SDX, Switzerland’s digital assets exchange, Martin shaped the business’ strategy, model and core technology, as well as the client and product portfolio, and built the operating company.
Martin’s appointment is the first of a series to the Global Advisory Board that Koine is creating to sit above each of its regulated entities, supporting the company as it continues its growth trajectory.
He joins a senior team of founders and non-executive directors from Société Générale, EY, Bacs Payment Schemes, Bank of England and Kleinwort Benson, amongst others.
Martin’s career has been always in banking and financial services, successfully building, scaling-up and leading businesses in international capital markets, corporate and investment banking and asset management, chairing over a dozen companies.
Prior to SDX, Martin held positions as Chairman, Board Member, CEO and Senior Executive at international financial institutions and asset managers. He was also Senior Advisor to SIX Group, the Switzerland’s financial market infrastructure operator.
Martin has also held the positions of Senior Advisor at DWP Bank, the German securities processing bank for financial institutions, and European commercial bank WestLB. He was Managing Director for Risk Management at LBBW, one of Germany’s largest banks with total assets of EUR 238 billion, Head of Global Markets at HSH Nordbank, the German "bank for entrepreneurs", member of the management board of NORD/LB and President of the Hannover Stock Exchange.
A German national, Martin has studied at the University of Oxford, HEC Paris, INSEAD Business School, the University of Edinburgh, and the universities of Seville and Mannheim.
Phil Mochan, Founder and Head of Strategy & Corporate Development at Koine, said: “Koine brings together experienced capital market professionals with entrepreneurial spirit to create digital infrastructure solutions for market participants seeking to win out from the digital transformation process.
“As the former CEO of SDX, the Swiss-based digital exchange established by SIX, which has pioneered the entry of digital assets into the institutional market, Martin has the insight, know-how and reputation in bringing digital assets and money to the institutional capital markets and supporting incumbents with their digital transitions. He is a fantastic addition to our team.”
Martin said: “Koine’s value proposition enables the smooth movement of today’s financial markets frictionless into the digital age, and their industry-grade technology and the business acumen of their outstanding team are an ideal starting point to create value for all market participants. I look forward to being part of this journey and supporting Koine as they roll out globally their digital asset custody and settlement platform.”
Koine is a leading provider of digital asset and fiat money custody, settlement services and electronic money, creating a platform for professional market participants in a regulated environment.