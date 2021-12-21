Klaveness Combination Carriers Lists On Oslo Børs

-
Market capitalisation of approximately NOK 2.49 billion
-
The 13th transfer YTD at Oslo Børs and the 3rd from Euronext Expand Oslo
Oslo Børs, part of the Euronext Group, today congratulates Klaveness Combination Carriers on its transfer from Euronext Expand to the Oslo Børs main market (ticker: KCC). This is the 13th transfer so far this year, and the third from Euronext Expand.
The company owns and operates a fleet of 16 combination carrier vessels, which can switch consecutively between transporting tanker and dry bulk cargo.
At opening, the share price of Klaveness Combination Carriers was set at NOK 47.60 per share. This corresponds to a total estimated value of the company of approximately NOK 2.49 billion.
Engebret Dahm, CEO of Klaveness Combination Carriers, said: “For Klaveness Combination Carriers, listing on the main list on Oslo Børs is a natural next step to improve the attractiveness of our shares and access to capital. KCC firmly believes that decarbonisation will be the most important challenge for our industry to solve in the next decade. We are well positioned to be a part of the solution with our fleet of already highly efficient combination carriers, serving both wet and dry bulk customers; and our deep commitment to deliver further carbon emission cuts, in part through investments in energy efficiency measures."
About Klaveness Combination Carriers
Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) is the leading, global owner and operator of combination carriers. KCC's fleet consists of 16 vessels that on a consecutive basis switches between transporting tanker and dry bulk cargo. The fleet and the efficient trading pattern provides the most environmentally friendly transportation system in the industry with the lowest carbon emissions per ton of transported cargo.