KION Group AG: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 7 December 2023, the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority ( BaFin ) imposed an administrative fine amounting to 280,000 euros on KION Group AG on grounds that the company had violated the Market Abuse Regulation ( MAR ) by failing to disclose inside information.

The Company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.

Background information: Companies, such as KION Group AG , that are domiciled in Germany and are issuers of securities and other financial instruments on an organised market are subject to the ad-hoc publication requirement. This means that they are required to publish inside information without delay. Inside information is non-public information that, if it were made public, would be likely to have a significant effect on the price of a financial instrument. The ad-hoc publication requirement is part of the MAR .

Publishing inside information without delay is important for several reasons: first, to prevent insiders from using their knowledge to gain an advantage when trading in securities or other financial instruments. Second, to ensure that investors are not misled when making investment decisions.