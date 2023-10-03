Keynote Address Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin Chairman, Securities Commission Malaysia At The 5 Th Islamic Sustainable Finance & Investment Asia Forum Tuesday 3 October 2023

Key Highlights:

In his keynote address, Dato’ Seri Dr. Awang Adek Hussin, Chairman of the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), stressed the need to address climate change and social inequality. He has called for efforts to capitalise on the close alignment between Shariah principles and sustainability, and to scale up the Islamic capital market.

He reiterated that “Islamic finance and sustainability are not mutually exclusive, but rather complementary aspects of our financial ecosystem.”

Here are highlights from his speech:

1. Investing in renewable energy, green infrastructure and social impact initiatives can help the industry meet ESG objectives.

2. He cited figures from the UN SDG 2023 report, about Malaysia’s performance:

Malaysia ranks 78 out of 166 countries, scoring 69.9%, which is slightly higher than the regional average of 67.2%.

36.6% of Malaysia's SDG targets have been met or are on track, the remaining 63.4% showing limited progress or even worsening.

3. A scalable ICM ecosystem required a facilitative framework and active collaborations among like-minded parties.

4. In 2022, outstanding SRI Bonds and sukuk totaled RM296.84 billion, with SRI Sukuk accounting for RM18 billion. Additionally, 58 SRI funds were issued with 20 of them being Islamic. 2

5. To bridge the sustainable investments funding gap, he proposed 3 points:

Increased awareness on the role of finance in addressing climate issues, with ICM offering a ‘win-win’ solution.

Promote innovation and leverage more on social finance tools to meet the ‘S’ under the ‘ESG’, as reflected by waqf initiatives.

Broaden the ICM ecosystem to support the transition to net-zero for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

6. Besides currently working on guiding principles focused on Maqasid al-Shariah, the SC is also looking to establish an Islamic social exchange.

Full Speech