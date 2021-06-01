Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. Elected Chair Of International Council Of Securities Associations (ICSA)

Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., president and CEO of SIFMA and Chair of the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA), has been elected Chair of the International Council of Securities Associations (ICSA).
“It is an honor to serve as the Chair of the International Council of Securities Associations. ICSA helps the industry coordinate with our counterparts throughout the world and, where appropriate, to speak with a collective voice on matters of importance to capital markets.” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr. “ICSA is well positioned, as a cross-jurisdictional forum for the securities industry in its engagement with national regulators and global policy making bodies, to aid in this dialogue. I commend my predecessor David Lynch, CEO of the Australian Financial Markets Association, on his major contribution since becoming chair in 2019, and I look forward to continuing the substantive work that is already underway.”
ICSA is the primary global securities industry body, encompassing 19 securities industry associations from Asia, Europe and North America. It provides a forum to raise awareness of regional developments, exchange views, and collaborate on efforts to improve global capital markets, as well as advocates appropriate regulatory policies, regulations and initiatives across jurisdictions to promote efficient and well-functioning securities markets and the flow of cross-border capital. ICSA facilitates regular interaction with international agencies, including International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the Basel Committee, and the Financial Stability Board.