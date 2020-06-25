KDPW Reduces LEI Issuance And Renewal Fees

The fees for the issuance and renewal of LEIs charged by KDPW will be reduced as of 1 July 2020. The fee reductions are up to 26%. KDPW is the only institution in Poland authorised to issue LEIs in the Global LEI System.
The LEI issuance fee will be reduced from PLN 374 (ca. EUR 84) to PLN 276 (ca. EUR 62) net. The LEI renewal fee will be reduced from PLN 274 (ca. EUR 62) to PLN 266 (ca. EUR 60) net. After the fee reduction, KDPW will be one of the least expensive LEI issuers in Europe.
LEIs are available from KDPW via the online application at https://lei.kdpw.pl. LEI issuance and renewal fees can also be paid to KDPW online.
Legal entities are required to obtain and use LEIs under European regulations including EMIR, REMIT, MiFID II / MiFIR, CSDR and SFTR.
The LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) is a unique global identifier of entities active on financial markets. KDPW manages a database of more than 21 thousand LEIs of entities in Poland and beyond.