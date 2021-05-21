KDPW (Polish CSD) Management Board Of A New Term

The Supervisory Board of Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych (Central Securities Depository of Poland, KDPW) at its meeting on 20 May 2021 has appointed the KDPW Management Board for a new term of office. All Management Board members have been re-elected: Maciej Trybuchowski as President, Dr Paweł Górecki as Vice-President, Sławomir Panasiuk as Vice-President, and Michał Stępniewski as Vice-President.
The KDPW Management Board has been re-elected in full, a sign of confidence of the Supervisory Board in the Management Board which pursues the company’s growth strategy with determination, professionally manages the company’s business, and adequately addresses evolving trends and the financial market’s environment, which has become particularly relevant during the pandemic.
KDPW holds a group of companies which offer specialised services for the financial sector, including a depository of non-certificated financial instruments, records of financial instruments, clearing and settlement of transactions on multiple trading venues, processing of entitlements paid to holders of securities, data collection and retention.
KDPW is responsible for the operation of a central securities depository and provides a range of services to issuers, including the processing of dividend payments to shareholders; assimilation, exchange, conversion, and split of shares; and the processing of subscription rights. KDPW operates an EMIR and SFTR Trade Repository and a Numbering Agency which issues ISIN, FISN and CFI codes. KDPW is an Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) and a globally authorised LEI issuer.
The KDPW Group is comprised of Krajowy Depozyt Papierów Wartościowych and the CCP clearing house KDPW_CCP.