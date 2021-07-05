KDPW Introduces Multi-Annual LEI Renewal Fees

KDPW introduces the option of advance payment of LEI renewal fees for periods ranging from 2 to 5 years as of 1 July. The longer the renewal period, the bigger the discount, up to 23 percent.
KDPW has been charging LEI issuance fees of PLN 230 (ca EUR 51) and LEI renewal fees of PLN 220 (ca. EUR 49). Starting on 1 July, existing and new clients can choose a LEI renewal period. Depending on the period (ranging from 2 to 5 years), the annual renewal cost will be discounted by 9 to 23 percent. In addition to savings, clients will enjoy convenience of not having to renew the LEI every year as LEIs can be renewed automatically.
The LEI issuance fee includes two components: a fee charged by the LEI issuer (known as LOU) and a fee charged by GLEIF (the Global LEI Foundation) which is the global LEI issuance system supervisor. The GLEIF fee is beyond the control of the LEI issuer, charged in the same amount from all LEI issuers globally at PLN 42 (ca. EUR 9), added on top of the LEI issuance/renewal fee under the global LEI regulations.
LEI renewal fee (PLN and EUR)
|
Period in years
|
Total fees before the multi-annual fee
(net of the GLEIF fee)
|
Discount
|
Multi-annual fee
(net of the GLEIF fee)
|
1
|
220 PLN (ca. 49 EUR)
|
0
|
220 PLN (ca. 49 EUR)
|
2
|
440 PLN (ca. 98 EUR)
|
9%
|
400 PLN (ca. 89 EUR)
|
3
|
660 PLN (ca. 147 EUR)
|
14%
|
570 PLN (ca. 127 EUR)
|
4
|
880 PLN (ca. 196 EUR)
|
18%
|
720 PLN (ca. 160 EUR)
|
5
|
1 100 PLN (ca. 245 EUR)
|
23%
|
850 PLN (ca. 189 EUR)
Source: KDPW; 1 EUR = 4,5 PLN
LEIs are available from KDPW via the online application at https://lei.kdpw.pl. LEI issuance and renewal fees can be paid to KDPW online.
An LEI is a unique global identifier of legal entities active on the financial market. KDPW manages a database of more than 24,500 LEIs issued to entities in Poland and beyond. Legal entities are required to obtain and use LEIs under European regulations including EMIR, REMIT, MiFID II / MiFIR, CSDR, and SFTR.