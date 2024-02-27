KB Asset Management Launches ETF Tracking Solactive Berkshire Portfolio Top10 Index

Solactive is pleased to announce another launch with the recent partnership with KB Asset Management. The KB KBSTAR Berkshire Portfolio TOP10 ETF aims to replicate the performance of the Solactive Berkshire Portfolio Top10 Index. This launch follows the successful debut of the cooperation between the two companies last week with the KBSTAR Global Realty Income ETF.

The Solactive Berkshire Portfolio Top10 Index offers investors exposure to the Berkshire Hathaway stock as well as the top 10 U.S. equity holdings of Berkshire Hathaway. The holdings are selected based on quarterly 13F filings and weighted according to the market value of each stock with the investment principles of the legendary investor Warren Buffett, aiming to emulate his portfolio and provide retail clients with comparable insights and exposure. As such, the index’s alignment with Warren Buffett’s long-term value strategy allows investors to tap into the attractive stocks with strong fundamentals.

The ETF listed on the Korean Stock Exchange on 27 February under the ticker code 475350.KS. This listing provides investors with an opportunity to access a diversified portfolio spanning industries such as insurance, utilities, energy, and consumer goods, offering a comprehensive investment option.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, commented: “We value the opportunity to strengthen our collaboration with KB Asset Management. The Solactive Berkshire Portfolio Top10 Index provides exposure to a diverse portfolio, granting investors comprehensive Berkshire-styled investment opportunities across various industries. We look forward to further enhancing our partnership through innovative products that benefit investors.”

Soojin Lee, Head of ETF Product Division at KB Asset Management, said: “In a second collaboration with Solactive, we are pleased to bring Warren Buffett’s value investing track record, which was built over many years of experience in various financial markets, to Korean investors in the form of an ETF. We believe that this product will make it easier for domestic investors to access Berkshire Hathaway’s proven track record and diversified portfolio at a lower cost. We hope this ETF contributes to benefiting our investors as a long-term investment solution for pension or other retirement plans.”