Karen Tierney Joins ALPIMA As Chief Product Officer

ALPIMA, the SaaS platform for investment management and product design, has appointed Karen Tierney as Chief Product Officer. A member of ALPIMA’s leadership team, Karen is responsible for ensuring ALPIMA’s strategy and product build up is aligned with customer needs and that new capabilities are prioritised, planned and executed effectively.
Karen joins ALPIMA from DWS, having previously held roles at RBS, Barclays, Deloitte and The National Bank of New Zealand.
“Karen’s extensive experience in product and programme management makes her a fantastic addition to the ALPIMA team,” said Pierre Mendelsohn, CEO and Founder of ALPIMA. “She has the right background and mindset to support our mission, which is to help our clients provide first-class solutions and service in the digital age.”
Karen Tierney said, “I’m very excited to be joining ALPIMA and working with the team to bring digital innovation to the investment management industry in a manner that drives enhanced personalisation, greater transparency, and improved customer engagement and service.”