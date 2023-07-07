Kaizen Reporting Wins Regulatory Solution Of The Year

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting has won ‘Regulatory Solution of The Year’ at the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023 for its ReportShield™ Accuracy Testing service.

The Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts, and are dedicated to supporting and recognising talented and dedicated firms, individuals and departments across the industry.

Justin Lawson, Founder and Group Publisher, Black Knight Media Limited, commented: “With more entries than ever, this year’s Industry Excellence Awards were highly competitive. Kaizen Reporting’s Accuracy Testing positioned it as a deserving winner of the ‘Regulatory Solution of the Year’ category. Regulators expect the SFTR data they receive to be accurate and Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing service enables firms to deliver just that.”

Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen Reporting commented: “We are honoured to have been selected as the winner of ‘Regulatory Solution of the Year’ at the Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023. The SFTR regime is now three years old and regulators expect the data reported by firms to be of the highest quality. This is particularly important at times of market volatility as regulators rely on this data – and that of other reporting regimes – to detect systemic risk. We are proud to offer a service that helps firms improve their data quality and fulfil their regulatory obligations.”

Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing, part of its ReportShield™ suite of regulatory reporting controls, is an automated managed service that tests the quality of trade and transaction reporting data reported to the regulator. What makes the service unique is its ability to test all data fields on all reports, giving clients full visibility of their reporting quality. The expertise of Kaizen’s subject matter experts is embedded in the service, which covers a wide range of regimes including MiFIR Trade and Transaction Reporting, EMIR, SFTR, CFTC and many more. This year Kaizen also added Sterling Money Market Daily (SMMD) reporting and Money Market Statistical Reporting (MMSR) to the list of regimes its testing covers.