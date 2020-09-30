Kaizen Reporting Wins Regulatory Solution Of The Year At The Global Investor 2020 Investment Excellence Awards

Leading regulatory reporting firm Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), has won ‘Regulatory Solution of the Year’ at the Global Investor Group’s 2020 Investment Excellence Awards for its ReportShield™ Accuracy Testing service.
The Investment Excellence Awards celebrate the achievements of asset managers, securities services firms and specialist technology providers, recognising excellence across the financial industry. A panel of senior market participants selected the winner from shortlists drawn up from submission and nominations. Regulatory Solution of the Year is a new category for this year.
Kaizen’s Accuracy Testing is part of the company’s ReportShield™ suite of services which help financial firms meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their reporting risks. The service is for reporting regimes including MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, SFTR, ASIC, FinFrag and MAS. Accuracy Testing is unique in being able to fully assess the quality of the data firms report to the regulator.
In addition to its ReportShield™ services, Kaizen recently launched its global Shareholding Disclosure Service, a fully automated system that removes the burden and complexity of shareholding disclosure monitoring and reporting.
Luke Jeffs, Editor of Global Investor Group, commented: “Kaizen Reporting has established itself in the past few years as the market leader in European regulatory reporting. The company has grown solidly in the past three years and boasts among its clients many of the world’s biggest and best financial institutions.”
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “Despite the challenges we and many of our clients have been through this year we have been determined to ensure that we continue to deliver the best solutions to help firms with the accuracy and quality of the data they submit to the regulators. We are honoured to have been recognised for this work and to have been selected as the ‘Regulatory Solution of the Year’ at the Investment Excellence Awards 2020.”
Dario continues, “As the complexities of regulatory reporting are only set to increase, we will continue to adapt and introduce new services that enable our clients to manage their reporting risk while fulfilling their regulatory reporting obligations.”