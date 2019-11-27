Kaizen Reporting Wins Regulatory Reporting Product Of The Year

Leading regulatory reporting firm Kaizen Reporting, developer of the multi-award-winning assurance service, ReportShield™, announced today that it has won ‘Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year’ at the Risk Markets Technology Awards. Hosted and run by Risk, the awards were set up in order to recognise market-leading technologies and third-party vendors that enable sell-side firms to operate more efficiently and transparently.
The 2020 awards drew 180 pitches across nearly 30 categories and recognised companies that were able to demonstrate they had responded to the market’s changing needs. The winners were decided by a panel of nine global industry experts and two from the Risk.net editorial team.
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen Reporting, commented: “At Kaizen our aim is to transform the quality of regulatory reporting data through providing our customers with the best possible solutions when it comes to trade and transaction reporting. The continued enhancements and services we have introduced in the past year show our commitment to our customers and in retaining our reputation as an industry-leader in reporting services and RegTech solutions.”
The award caps off a fantastic month of accolades for Kaizen. Yesterday it was announced it had been selected as one of the world’s most innovative RegTech companies for the second year in a row in the prestigious RegTech 100 listing. Earlier in the month, it was also recognised with the Regulation Asia award for Data Assurance in Singapore.
Kaizen’s ReportShield™ is a set of services that act as a shield against reporting issues, helping investment firms to meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their reporting risks. The service includes a number of controls required for complete and accurate trade and transaction reporting including Kaizen’s flagship accuracy testing, advanced regulatory reconciliation service and testing of reference data.