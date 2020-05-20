Kaizen Reporting Wins Best Transaction Reporting Solution At RegTech Insight Awards 2020

Leading regulatory reporting firm Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), developer of the multi-award-winning assurance service, ReportShield™, has won ‘Best Transaction Reporting Solution (for MiFID II/ MiFIR/ EMIR)’ at the RegTech Insight Awards 2020. Hosted and run by the A-Team Group, the awards are voted for by industry members and celebrate providers of leading RegTech solutions, services and consultancies.
This year’s awards are designed to recognise both new and established providers that are creatively finding solutions to help with regulatory challenges and span a wide range of regulatory requirements.
Kaizen’s ReportShield™ is a suite of services which help financial firms meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their reporting risks. The service for reporting regimes including MiFID II, EMIR, Dodd-Frank, SFTR and other G20 regulations, includes Kaizen’s award-winning accuracy testing, which utilises a universal testing approach to fully assess the quality of the data firms report to the regulator.
“We are delighted that our cross-platform readership of over 20,000 senior technology officers and data specialists clearly rated Kaizen Reporting as the Best Transaction Reporting Solution (for MiFID II/MiFIR/EMIR) in a very competitive field. We congratulate them on their prestigious RegTech Insight Award win," said Angela Wilbraham, CEO of A-Team Group.
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen, commented: “What is special about winning this award is that it is voted for by our clients and industry members. In these very challenging times it’s essential that firms, including ours, are able to service their customers to the best of their ability so we are honoured to be selected as the company offering the ‘Best Transaction Reporting Solution’ by RegTech Insight readers and the RegTech Summit Advisory Board.”
Dario continues, “With the recent high volumes in trading activity it is as important as ever, if not more so, that regulators receive accurate data that allows them to monitor the markets for financial stability as well as market abuse. We would like to thank RegTech Insight and everyone who voted for us for their support.”