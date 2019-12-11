Kaizen Reporting Wins ‘Best New Product: Regulatory Reporting’ At The FOW International Awards

Leading regulatory reporting firm Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), developer of the multi-award-winning assurance service, ReportShield™, was last night named the winner of the ‘Best New Product: Regulatory Reporting’ at the FOW International Awards.
The FOW International Awards were judged by a panel of industry experts and recognized companies that have launched new products or made significant enhancements to existing products during the judging period.
Since the start of the year Kaizen Reporting has introduced a number of enhancements to its ReportShield™ service. These include:
- Updated its EMIR testing for the EMIR Refit/EMIR 2.0 which has a particular focus on Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETDs)
- Expanded the jurisdictions it covers – HKMA (Hong Kong), MAS (Singapore), FinfraG and the upcoming Securities Financing Transaction Regulation (SFTR).
- Added an additional 400 new independent tests to its MiFIR accuracy testing service – further deepening the quality of its already unparalled testing coverage
- Expanded its MiFIR testing suite to include RTS 23 (testing instrument data for trading venues and systematic internalisers) and post-trade transparency reporting (RTS 1 and 2)
- Added regulatory reporting core training for EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR as a fifth component of the service.
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen Reporting, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded the ‘Best New Product: Regulatory Reporting’ at this year’s FOW International Awards and to have received our second award from them in as many years. Regulatory reporting is an important component to the derivatives industry and addresses the challenges across compliance and regulatory risk management as regulators continue to focus on financial stability.”
Kaizen’s ReportShield™ is a set of services that act as a shield against reporting issues, helping investment firms to meet their reporting obligations and effectively manage their reporting risks. The service includes a number of controls required for complete and accurate trade and transaction reporting including Kaizen’s flagship accuracy testing, advanced regulatory reconciliation service and testing of reference data.