Kaizen Reporting Strengthens Regulatory Expertise

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), is pleased to announce the expansion of its regulatory team with the hiring of three senior regulatory reporting experts. Francesco Angelini, Simon Appleton and Alan McIntyre join Kaizen’s existing specialists. They bring a wide range of experience and knowledge of the challenges clients face in the regulatory reporting space, and will be well placed to help clients meet some of those challenges through the application of Kaizen’s services and solutions.
Dario Crispini, CEO at Kaizen said: “What sets Kaizen apart from other firms is its deep understanding of the global reporting regimes. We do this by hiring only the leading experts in each regime, whether that be EMIR, SFTR or MiFIR. This expertise enables us to deliver the deepest and most comprehensive assurance services to the financial community. So I am delighted to welcome Francesco, Simon and Alan to the Kaizen team. Their deep understanding of regulatory reporting and the complexities that firms face will enable us to better serve the needs of our clients and the industry at large. By combining both regulatory expertise with advanced technology Kaizen continues to position itself as the leading regulatory technology firm.”
Francesco Angelini - Senior Regulatory Reporting Specialist
Francesco is a compliance and regulatory reporting specialist with extensive experience in the financial services industry. He joins Kaizen as a regulatory subject matter expert to support clients with their EMIR Reporting needs. Before joining Kaizen in February 2021, Francesco was Chief Compliance Officer at CME European Trade Repository.
Simon Appleton - Director, MiFID II Transaction Reporting Subject Matter Expert
Simon is a leading expert on MiFIR transaction reporting with over 30 years’ transaction reporting experience working at regulatory bodies, trading venues and for the last twelve years in a consultancy role helping banks, brokers, asset managers, wealth managers, ARMs and trading venues meet their MiFIR transaction reporting obligations. He is also one of the leading experts on market abuse and surveillance. Simon is also alumni of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Transaction Monitoring Unit (TMU) now Markets Reporting Team where he covered both transaction reporting and surveillance and previously worked as a Director at Duff & Phelps providing consultancy services.
Alan McIntyre - Senior Regulatory Reporting Specialist
Alan is a leading G20 Reporting and DTCC Global Trade Repository expert and will be supporting Kaizen’s clients with their G20 reporting challenges, including the upcoming SEC and CFTC reporting obligations. Alan worked for DTCC on the EMIR rollout in 2014 and played a key role in building the GTR reporting platform. More recently, he helped DTCC by leading their Brexit programme and the rollout of separate FCA and ESMA trade repositories for EMIR and SFTR.
In addition to expanding its regulatory team, Kaizen had also strengthened its business development and client support team with new joiners: Andy Green who has joined as Managing Director and Head of New Business Development, Colin Wallace who was Director and Head of Derivatives, Collateral & Securities Operations at Mizuho Bank Ltd in London joins to head up client on-boarding and Jean-Marie Mamodesen who joins as Managing Director and Head of European Sales.
Kaizen also recently announced the formation of a new Advisory Board to address reporting quality within the industry and is made up of industry experts including Mark Ibbotson, David Lawton, Ana Fernandes, Catherine Langlais, Jonathan Herbst and David Nowell. Kaizen has also grown its delivery and technology teams in the past 12 months, doubling in size to meet the increasing demand for its RegTech solutions.