Kaizen Reporting "One Of The World’s Most Innovative RegTech Firms" For Second Year

Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting announced that it has been selected for the RegTech 100 listing, an exclusive directory of the world’s leading RegTech companies, for the second year running. The RegTech 100 companies were chosen by a panel of analysts and industry experts as the world’s best solution providers that address the challenges and opportunities of dealing with regulatory issues within financial services.
Chosen from a longlist of over 1,000 companies, Kaizen was selected for its innovative solutions for trade and transaction reporting. The company’s ReportShield™ quality assurance services combine regulatory expertise and advanced technology to deliver a full assessment of regulatory reporting quality. Many Kaizen clients use ReportShield™ to assess the quality of their data for reporting regimes such as MiFIR, EMIR, Dodd Frank, MAS, Canada and HKMA reporting as well as the upcoming SFTR regime.
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen Reporting, said, “We are delighted to have been included in the RegTech 100 list for the second consecutive year. Being listed again is a real honour and testament to our team here at Kaizen who have worked so hard to put us at the forefront of the RegTech sector.”
Mariyan Dimitrov, head of research at RegTech Analyst, said, “Having reviewed over 1,000 RegTech companies from around the world Kaizen Reporting stood out as a worthy contender for this year’s RegTech 100. The services they offer and their all-encompassing testing method allows clients to see the full picture of the quality of their trade and transaction reporting.”
Kaizen’s ReportShield™ is a set of services that act as a shield against reporting issues, helping investment firms meet their reporting obligations and manage their reporting risks effectively. ReportShield™ includes a number of controls required for complete and accurate reporting including Kaizen’s flagship accuracy testing, advanced regulatory reconciliation service and reference data testing.
Earlier this month, Kaizen’s ReportShield™ was also recognised with the Regulation Asia award for Data Assurance in Singapore.