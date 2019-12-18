Kaizen Reporting Celebrates Its Fifth Anniversary With Strongest Year-On-Year Growth To Date And The Introduction Of New And Enhanced Services

Leading regulatory reporting firm Kaizen Reporting, developer of the multi-award-winning assurance service, ReportShield™, is celebrating its fifth anniversary as it caps off a fantastic year of growth, awards and expansion. In 2019, Kaizen introduced new regulatory reporting services and further developed existing services, while winning six industry awards and strengthening its position as the market-leader in regulatory reporting solutions.
2019 started with Kaizen and Alpha, the global leading in asset and wealth management consultancy, teaming up to offer Kaizen’s existing “health check” service to wealth managers and smaller asset managers by providing independent transaction reporting assessments.
Kaizen won a record number of awards during the year. ReportShield was named ‘Best New Product: Regulatory Reporting’ at the FOW International Awards in December and at the Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence in November won ‘Regtech Award for Data Assurance’. In addition, the company was named ‘Regulatory Reporting Product of the Year’ in the Risk Markets Technology Awards and received further awards from Waters Technology, Central Banking and Harrington Starr. For the second consecutive year Kaizen was also included in the RegTech 100, a global directory of companies providing the most innovative solutions in regulation.
Over the past year Kaizen has doubled the number of clients and increased its team by 60%. The latest appointment being Tony Weedon, an expert in the repo and stock lending markets, who joins our growing SFTR team ahead of SFTR implementation in 2020.
Since the start of the year Kaizen has introduced a number of enhancements to its ReportShield™ service. These include:
- Updated its EMIR testing for the EMIR Refit/EMIR 2.0 which has a particular focus on Exchange-Traded Derivatives (ETDs)
- Expanded the jurisdictions Kaizen covers – HKMA (Hong Kong), MAS (Singapore), FinfraG and the upcoming Securities Financing Transaction Regulation (SFTR)
- Added an additional 400 new independent tests to its MiFIR accuracy testing service – to address Q&A changes and further deepening the quality of its already unparalled testing coverage
- Expanded its MiFIR testing suite to include RTS 23 (testing instrument data for trading venues and systematic internalisers) and Post-Trade Transparency Reporting (RTS 1 and 2)
- Added regulatory reporting core training for EMIR, MiFIR and SFTR as a fifth component of the service.
Dario Crispini, CEO of Kaizen Reporting, commented: “This year we celebrated our fifth anniversary in what proved to be another fantastic year for Kaizen. We have received six industry awards in recognition of the services we offer and have increased our headcount to allow us deliver more products to the market. The achievements we have made during 2019 have been down to the dedication and innovation of the strong team we have here at Kaizen. Looking ahead to 2020 we expect to see a dramatic increase in the level of scrutiny from the FCA with a particular focus on data quality for both MiFID and EMIR. The quality assurance services we offer play an important role in helping firms and their management, particularly those responsible for reporting under SMCR, deliver high quality reporting and increases their confidence and that of the regulators that they are getting it right.”
Ian Rennie, Managing Director of Kaizen Reporting, added: “Core to our success is our ability to service our customers and deliver solutions that enable them to fulfil their regulatory reporting obligations in a cost effective way. With the new products and enhancements we have made over the year we look forward to continuing to work with our clients and partners as we move into 2020 and thank them for all their support.”
Kaizen has been proud to sponsor the Dorabros Team, which includes Kaizen developer James Deehan, in their mission to raise £100,000 for the Teenage Cancer Trust. The impressive team have already completed the Marathon des Sables (a 251km marathon across the Sahara), the Rome to Home cycle ride (cycling 2,100km), IronMan Vichy, an English Channel swim and on 12th December they started their final challenge by rowing the 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean.