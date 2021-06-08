Kaizen Reporting Announces New Advisory Board

- New Advisory Board established to support Kaizen Reporting and the industry at large to improve regulatory reporting data quality
- Mark Ibbotson appointed as Chair of Kaizen’s Advisory Board
- Newly appointed Advisory Board members include: David Lawton, Ana Fernandes, Catherine Langlais, Jonathan Herbst and David Nowell.
Leading regulatory technology firm, Kaizen Reporting (Kaizen), is pleased to announce the formation of its Advisory Board (the Board). The Board has been established to provide expert guidance about challenges and possible solutions for the regulatory reporting community, and how Kaizen can support and assist its clients, non-clients, trade bodies, other stakeholders and regulators in improving the quality of data reported to regulators. The Board will be chaired by Mark Ibbotson and consists of highly respected experts in regulation, technology, law and financial services who include David Lawton, Ana Fernandes, Catherine Langlais, Jonathan Herbst and David Nowell.
Dario Crispini, CEO at Kaizen said: “We are delighted to form a new Advisory Board that includes such an experienced and talented team of industry experts led by Mark Ibbotson. Mark’s wealth of knowledge and expertise and that of the Advisory Board as a whole will be invaluable. The new Advisory Board will be instrumental in looking at the way the industry operates and how it can improve the quality of the data that regulators rely on so heavily to monitor for both market abuse and financial stability. Our overall strategy and ongoing innovation will be pivotal as we build out the business further and ensure that we continue to offer our clients the best possible services and solutions to satisfy their and the regulators’ needs.”
Mark Ibbotson, Chair of the Kaizen Advisory Board said: “Kaizen has established itself as the market leader in regulatory reporting assurance and, with its recent acquisitions, is now building a network of services to help regulated firms navigate and meet their global regulatory needs. I am excited to be engaging with Kaizen at this point in its journey and with such an esteemed team. I look forward to working with David, Ana, Catherine, Jonathan and David as we look to address some of the fundamental issues around reporting quality within the industry.”
- Mark Ibbotson is non-executive Chairman of G. H. Financials and has a number of other Non-Executive Director (NED) positions, including at Skytra (an Airbus subsidiary) where Mark is the Independent NED. Prior to his current roles, he was Group CEO of G. H. Financials where he oversaw a major strategic expansion of the company’s customer base and its global presence to become a major force in futures clearing across the world’s leading derivatives exchanges. Mark’s career began at the London Stock Exchange in their options division (LTOM) which merged with the fast growing LIFFE exchange. Mark spent 23 years at LIFFE – through acquisitions by Euronext, New York Stock Exchange and finally Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in 2013. Mark’s last role at LIFFE was Chief Executive Officer as well as being Global Head of Clearing for the NYSE Euronext Group.
- David Lawton has over 30 years of experience in regulatory and public policy roles. He is currently an independent consultant on financial services regulation, and a Senior Advisor to Alvarez & Marsal and a non-executive Director on the Boards of DTCC’s Trade Repository businesses. He previously held roles as Director of Markets and Director of Markets Policy and International at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Before joining the FSA in January 2005, David spent nearly 20 years at HM Treasury, latterly as Head of Capital Markets and Governance, with responsibility for the Department’s policy towards securities and wholesale financial markets, prudential capital standards, accounting and auditing issues, corporate governance and company law.
- Ana Fernandes is Head of Compliance at Natixis Portugal and is responsible for setting up a new compliance team in response to the company’s growth in Portugal. She previously spent over 13 years at the UK FCA, firstly as a technical specialist, leading the work in MiFIR Transaction Reporting and representing the UK at ESMA working groups, including the MiFIR Implementation Task Force. Subsequently, Ana managed the Markets Reporting Team, which was responsible for the implementation of the transaction reporting, instrument reference data and data reporting service provider’s regimes in the UK as well as the onshoring of regulatory reporting legislation. Ana also led the development of the thematic data quality and the enforcement strategies for the UK transaction reporting regime
- Catherine Langlais is an Independent Non-Executive Director at OSTC and at Mastercard Europe. She was previously the General Counsel and Executive Legal Director of the Euronext Group. In 1990 Catherine joined Matif SA, as Head of Legal and following the merger with the Paris Securities Exchange was instrumental in the creation of the Euronext Group in 2000 and its listing in Paris. After another merger with the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 and the creation of NYSE Euronext, followed by its acquisition by ICE in 2013, Catherine continued to work on the subsequent separation and IPO of Euronext in 2014. Her responsibilities within the Euronext Group included supervising all legal and regulatory matters, coordinating the interactions with the Euronext College of Regulators, and advising the Managing and Supervisory Boards. Catherine has been a Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur since 2009.
- Jonathan Herbst is a Partner and the Global Head of Financial Services Regulation at Norton Rose Fulbright. Jonathan was previously Head of European Law at the UK Financial Services Authority. Jonathan is a leading practitioner in the field of UK and EU financial services law and regulation. He specialises in regulatory advice relating to bank structuring, markets, commodity derivatives, custody and clearing and the regulatory aspects of acquisitions and disposals. Much of his work now involves strategic advice to senior management and legal teams on the implications of regulatory reform and relationships. In particular he has advised a number of banks on their documentation and systems and controls projects to implement the senior managers' regime.
- David Nowell has over 30 years' financial services experience on both sides of the regulatory fence, having worked previously at Kaizen and for the then FSA, Reuters, Credit Suisse and the London Stock Exchange. David was a Technical Specialist within the Transaction Monitoring Unit at the FSA, where he was responsible for shaping the transaction reporting rules and providing guidance to UK firms. David was the FSA’s representative on transaction reporting in Europe for a number of years and later became a member of ESMA’s Market Data Standing Committee Consultative Working Group. After working ten years at the FSA, David became Head of Transaction Reporting at Credit Suisse. David also spent more than six years at the LSE where he was Head of Compliance for UnaVista.