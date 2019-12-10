Justin Sok Joins SIFMA Advocacy Team

SIFMA today announced Justin Sok joined the Association’s Federal Advocacy team.
As a Managing Director, Mr. Sok is responsible for a range of advocacy issues including tax, trade, sanctions, nominations and anti-money laundering policy. He reports to Jamie Wall, Executive Vice President of Advocacy at SIFMA.
“I am thrilled to have Justin join SIFMA’s advocacy team,” said Ms. Wall. “His substantial experience developing and translating complex financial policy at both the Department of the Treasury and on Capitol Hill gives him a clear understanding of the importance tax, trade and other financial legislation and regulation have to the capital markets and the practical implications of policy decisions for our member firms.”
Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA added, “Justin brings significant Executive branch and Capitol Hill experience to SIFMA. His comprehensive skill set is a great addition to SIFMA’s advocacy efforts to ensure carefully considered policy and regulations promote capital formation and efficient market function.”
Justin joins SIFMA from the U.S. Department of the Treasury where he was responsible for the development and implementation of policy positions including tax and trade as a senior advisor in the Office of Legislative Affairs. He previously served as a policy advisor for several members of the U.S. House of Representatives including as legislative director and lead policy advisor to Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO), a senior member of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Mr. Sok joined SIFMA on December 2 and is located in the Washington, DC office.