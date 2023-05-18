Justin Brickwood Appointed Chief Product Officer, Rimes

Rimes is pleased to announce the appointment of Justin Brickwood as Chief Product Officer. In this new role, Justin now has global responsibility for new product development, roadmap and the go-to-market strategy for the entire Rimes data management solutions portfolio. Justin joined Rimes in 2021 having held senior technology and business management roles in major financial institutions such as Barclays and Goldman Sachs.

Justin commented. "Consolidating our technology solutions development and data offerings under one umbrella enables the team to draw upon a deep pool of knowledge, share our global clients' real-life needs and experiences, and push the boundaries of new product innovation. Our primary focus will always be to enable our users to understand better the data they consume, reduce overall costs, minimize risk, and ultimately improve their clients' experience. I am proud to lead the new global product development team on a shared journey to change, delivering data quality paired with modern technology solutions.

"The urgent drive to adopt cloud-driven technology solutions has fundamentally changed the nature of our client relationships. Many now seek to forge long-term, highly collaborative partnerships with expert providers who understand their business challenges. As a result, I am delighted to announce Justin's new role as Chief Product Officer," said Brad Hunt, CEO of Rimes. “Justin's extensive industry knowledge, data management experience, and proven ability to drive innovation and growth across the business have been invaluable. His appointment is the next logical step as we continue to extend our global reach into new markets, expand our data management offerings, and develop new products and services to meet the evolving needs of our customers."