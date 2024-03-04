Julie Briand Joins Propellant Digital As Head Of Customer Success

Propellant Digital (“Propellant”), the technology provider of Fixed Income transparency and trading data analytics, today announced that Julie Briand has joined as Head of Customer Success.

Based in London, Julie is responsible for delivering first line customer support and onboarding new users to the Propellant platform. Previously Julie was Head of Client and Partner Success at Bosonic Inc, a Financial Market Infrastructure for Digital Assets. Prior to this she spent 15 years at Bank of America, ultimately becoming Head of Client Onboarding EMEA for Global Markets.

Julie brings to the team a unique combination of financial analytics, leadership, and client management skills. Her expertise in Capital Markets spans securities lending, FICC, equities and structured finance. An innovative and creative client advocate, Julie has helped global investment banks and FinTech scale-ups to develop relationships and drive positive outcomes with institutional investors for over two decades.

“As Head of Customer Success, Julie is a key hire for us and I would like to welcome her to our growing team,” said Vincent Grandjean, CEO and Founder of Propellant Digital. “Propellant has quickly grown to have more than 30 clients using our data analytics platform and has a long list of dealers and buy-side firms in the process of onboarding. Julie’s extensive service delivery experience, combined with her track record of building high-performing and scalable client management teams, aligns well with our ambitious growth plans.”

“This is an ideal time to join Propellant, allowing me to build a best-in-class Customer Success team that will focus on delivering enhanced customer value, while enabling the firm to scale at pace,” said Julie Briand. “I look forward to working with my colleagues and Propellant’s diverse range of clients.”

Since Propellant was launched in mid 2021 its analytics platform has attracted 30 clients globally, including eight of the top ten Fixed Income dealers, two Asset Managers, two Hedge Funds and five trading venues.