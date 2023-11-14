Julian Marsh Appointed Managing Director In Kroll’s Financial Services Compliance And Regulation Practice

Kroll, the leading provider of global risk and financial advisory solutions, has announced the appointment of Julian Marsh as Managing Director in Kroll’s Financial Services Compliance and Regulation practice. Julian brings over 25 years of experience in the banking sector, having supported some of the largest banking institutions in executing complex, largescale multi-jurisdictional regulatory and business transformation projects across all aspects of the enterprise.

Based in London, Julian will be focused on expanding Kroll’s capabilities and footprint in the banking sector, advising clients on risk management, compliance and regulatory processes, and governance-related matters. He will be working with the c-suite at wholesale and investment banks to ensure that organisations are best prepared for the shifting business, regulatory and compliance landscape.

“I am delighted to be joining Kroll at such an exciting time to help organisations meet the governance, control and compliance expectations of regulators, shareholders and other stakeholders in today’s continually evolving business environment.” said Marsh. “Meeting these expectations whilst maintaining business efficiency, flexibility and scalability is key to enabling the future success of our clients.”