Judopay Partners With UK Government To Drive The Adoption Of Digital Payments Across The Public Sector - The Strategic Partnership Will Also Help To Boost Financial Inclusion In The UK

Judopay, a leading mobile-centric payments provider, today announces it has been appointed to the UK Government’s Crown Commercial Service’s (CCS) Payment Acceptance Framework, which will help all public sector entities reduce their costs and create better, seamless payment experiences. In a successful bid in the RM6118 Payment Acceptance framework, Judopay is now offering its payments solutions to all of the customer organisations that fall under the CCS framework.
Working in the public sector, and funded by the taxpayer, these entities required access to not only a broad range of digital payments but a high-quality, secure, reliable and cost effective payment service. Judopay is looking to help all public sector entities improve their payments experience while reducing costs, to make everything from tax payments to donations to charities more adaptable both during and post-COVID. Additionally, Judopay’s “acquirer agnostic” approach will allow public sector entities to benefit from innovative payment solutions without having to uproot existing acquiring relationships.
The CCS is part of the UK’s Cabinet Office, providing policies, advice and commercial services to the public sector that manages the procurement of common goods and services, so public sector organisations with similar needs achieve value by buying as a single customer. It also increases savings for taxpayers by centralising buying requirements for common goods and services, and bringing together smaller projects.
Judopay's CEO, Jeremy Nicholds, commented: "It is a real honour to be selected by Crown Commercial Service as the only British fintech in the framework and have that recognition for how our innovative payment solutions can help deliver a great customer experience at lower cost."
He added: "We were very impressed with CCS's framework and its forward-looking perspective on the requirements around payment acceptance. We feel that as a leading digital and mobile-centric payment service provider, we are perfectly placed to assist in the framework and contribute to the public sector payment offering."
Having championed the partnership from the start, Judopay's Frederick Becker, explained more about the partnership's plans for the future: "Payments are fast becoming cashless – especially following the COVID-19 outbreak. Moving forward, with the CCS, we will help public entities adapt to this environment, with digital and mobile-centric solutions that drive innovation in the sector.”
