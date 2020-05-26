JPX Response To Spread Of Novel Coronavirus

In regard to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Japan Exchange Group (JPX) understands the need to fulfil its duty as public infrastructure by ensuring continued smooth operation of the market. For this reason, JPX has responded by establishing a BCP (Business Continuity Plan) Emergency Headquarters headed by Group CEO Kiyota Akira and implementing the following measures.
1.Measures already disclosed
- Announcement to listed companies regarding handling of timely disclosure of the effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak on business (Feb. 10)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1023/20200210-01.html
- Risk disclosures regarding the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on business activities (Mar. 18)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1023/20200318-01.html
- Overview of TSE Disclosure & Listing Rule Policy in Response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)(Mar. 18)※
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1020/e20200318-01.html
- Cancellation of seminars/events and temporary closure of visitor facilities in response to novel coronavirus outbreak (Feb. 19)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/corporate/news/news-releases/1120/20200219-01.html
- Dividends and Other Ex-rights at the End of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (Mar. 25)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1030/20200325-02.html
- Trading to Continue After the State of Emergency Declaration (Apr. 7)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/corporate/news/news-releases/0060/20200407-01.html
- Disclosure by Listed Companies to Continue after the Declaration of a State of Emergency (Apr. 7)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1020/e20200407-01.html
- Request for re-examination of financial statement announcement schedule due to "extension of deadline for submission of securities reports, etc."(Apr. 14)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1020/e20200414-01.html
- Publication of "Corporate Year-End Closing of Accounts, Auditing and Shareholders meeting in Response to the Increasing Impact of COVID-19 (Novel Coronavirus)"(Apr. 15)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1020/e20200415-01.html
- Special Provisions in the Listing Rules in Consideration of the Impact of Spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)(Apr. 21)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/rules-participants/public-comment/detail/d01/20200331.html
- Extension of Deadline for Submitting Business Plan Improvement Report pertaining to Market Capitalization Criteria, etc.(Apr. 30)
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/news/1021/20200430-01.html
- Review of TSE Cash Equity Market Structure (May 26)
"Please note, as previously announced, TSE was planning to proceed with a partial revision of the current listing rules from March 2020, in order to achieve smooth transition to the new market segments in April 2022. Due to the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and in order to prioritize the response to the Spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have postponed the start of the mentioned current listing rule revisions. TSE will start preparing for phased transition, going forward, taking into consideration the progress of economic recovery(as of May 26th)"
2.Measures for continued smooth operation of the market
- Use of back-up offices and strengthening of back-up facilities in Tokyo and Osaka
- Enforcement of remote working where possible, after careful examination of each department's duties and situation
- Active implementation of staggered working hours, using the flex time system
To respond to emerging risks, JPX Group has compiled a BCP defining its basic policy, system, procedures, etc. for continuing operations in situations where this is difficult. This can be found at the below link.
https://www.jpx.co.jp/english/corporate/governance/risk/bcp/
JPX Group will continue striving for stable market operations, and asks for your understanding in this matter.
JPX Response To Spread Of Novel Coronavirus
Date 26/05/2020
In regard to the spread of the novel coronavirus, Japan Exchange Group (JPX) understands the need to fulfil its duty as public infrastructure by ensuring continued smooth operation of the market. For this reason, JPX has responded by establishing a BCP (Business Continuity Plan) Emergency Headquarters headed by Group CEO Kiyota Akira and implementing the following measures.