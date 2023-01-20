JPX Publishes "Survey Of TCFD Disclosure In Japan (FY2022)"

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) has today published the "Survey of TCFD Disclosure in Japan (FY2022)," covering the constituent companies of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400.
- Japan's Corporate Governance Code, which was revised in 2021, asks listed companies (on a comply-or-explain basis) to address sustainability issues, including climate change and other global environmental issues, positively and proactively. Alongside this, it states that companies listed on the Prime Market in particular should collect and analyze the necessary data on the impact of climate change-related risks and earning opportunities on their business activities and profits, and enhance the quality and quantity of disclosure based on the TCFD Recommendations or an equivalent framework.
- In November 2021, JPX published the "Survey of TCFD Disclosure in Japan," the results of a survey of the 259 listed companies that had declared support for TCFD as of the end of March 2021. This aimed to shed light on the situation around Japanese companies' climate change-related information disclosure based on the TCFD Recommendations and provide listed companies with helpful reference information for preparing their own climate-related disclosure.
- Tokyo Stock Exchange has launched its new market segments since the first survey was published, and it can be expected that many more listed companies have been working to improve the quality and quantity of their TCFD-based disclosure. This year's survey covers a bigger range of companies, namely the constituents of the JPX-Nikkei Index 400, in order to better reflect the current situation around Japanese companies' climate-related disclosure.
- We hope that this survey can be of help to listed companies preparing their climate-related disclosure.
The survey can be found below.