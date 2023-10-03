BV_Trial Banner.gif
JPX Monthly Headlines - September 2023

Date 03/10/2023

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.

 

September 2023

  • Sep. 1：Record-Breaking Volume in Clearing Service for Interest Rate Swap of 2023
  • Sep. 3: Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Equity Index Futures at JPX
  • Sep. 7: Celebrating the Listing of TSE's First Actively Managed ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds)！
  • Sep. 20: TSE Officially Decides to Extend Trading Hours and Introduce a Closing Auction
