JPX Monthly Headlines - September 2023

September 2023
- Sep. 1：Record-Breaking Volume in Clearing Service for Interest Rate Swap of 2023
- Sep. 3: Celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Equity Index Futures at JPX
- Sep. 7: Celebrating the Listing of TSE's First Actively Managed ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds)！
- Sep. 20: TSE Officially Decides to Extend Trading Hours and Introduce a Closing Auction