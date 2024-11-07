JPX Monthly Headlines - October 2024

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
October 2024
- Oct. 7: Provision of Content for Expanding English Disclosure
- Oct. 11: Celebrating the First Anniversary of the Carbon Credit Market
- Oct. 16: Outline of JSCC-DTCC Proof of Concept in Digital Asset Field Announced
- Oct. 29: Announcement of Earnings for Q2 FY2024