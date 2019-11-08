JPX Monthly Headlines - October 2019

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
October 2019
- Oct. 7 and 24: Commencement of New PoC Testing Projects for Utilizing Securities Data
- Oct. 10: SASB/CDSB "TCFD Implementation Guide" Seminar
- Oct. 25: Initiating Examination of RFQ Function in ETF Trading
- Oct. 28: Launch of New Learning Website on Time and Asset Diversification
- Oct. 30: Consolidated Financial Results for Q2 FY2019