JPX Monthly Headlines - January 2020

January 2020
- Jan. 6 : First Trading Day of 2020
- Jan.28: Winners of the 8th Corporate Value Improvement Award
- Jan 30: Consolidated Financial Results for Q3 FY2019
- Jan 30: Action Program for Strengthening the Functions of the Cash Equity Market
- Jan.31: Tokyo Stock Exchange Infrastructure Funds Index to be Launched