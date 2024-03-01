Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 Sinara_468x60_banner.jpg dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

JPX Monthly Headlines - February 2024

Date 01/03/2024

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.

 

February 2024

  • Feb. 1: Publication of Key Points and Examples Considering The Investor’s Point of View in Regard to Management Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price
  • Feb. 15: Release of Data Distribution Service J-Quants Pro (Paid Version) for Corporate Users
  • Feb. 26: TSE Releases "Revision of the Listing Rules in Order to Expand English Disclosure in the Prime Market"
  • Feb. 27: “Seminar to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of OTC Derivative Clearing” was held
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg