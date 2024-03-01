JPX Monthly Headlines - February 2024

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
February 2024
- Feb. 1: Publication of Key Points and Examples Considering The Investor’s Point of View in Regard to Management Conscious of Cost of Capital and Stock Price
- Feb. 15: Release of Data Distribution Service J-Quants Pro (Paid Version) for Corporate Users
- Feb. 26: TSE Releases "Revision of the Listing Rules in Order to Expand English Disclosure in the Prime Market"
- Feb. 27: “Seminar to Celebrate the 10th Anniversary of OTC Derivative Clearing” was held