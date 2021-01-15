JPX Monthly Headlines - December 2020

JPX group companies undertake various initiatives and disseminate information with the aim of providing the most attractive markets to all users.
Every month, we showcase the highlights of these efforts in short and concise summaries just for you.
December 2020
- IPO Update for 2020
- Dec. 14: Publication of Report on Pilot Test of DLT Information Sharing Platform in the Field of Securities Post-Trade
- Dec. 22: Scheduled Go-Live Date of J-GATE3.0
- Dec. 25: Publication of Development of Listing Rules for Cash Equity Market Restructuring (Second Set of Revisions)
- Dec. 25: Index Consultation on Revisions of TOPIX and Other Indices
- Dec.30: Ceremony on Last Trading Day of 2020