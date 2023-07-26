JPX Market Innovation & Research: Status Of Proof Of Concept Testing For HTML Disclosure Of Earnings Reports (Kessan Tanshin)

JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc.（JPXI）hereby announces the status of Proof of Concept testing for HTML disclosure of earnings reports* (hereinafter referred to as "the PoC testing") promoted by JPXI as of the end of May 2023.

Latest status of the PoC testing

The number of listed companies disclosing their earnings reports in HTML format on a quarterly basis has increased since the start of PoC testing in December 2021. As of the end of May 2023, a cumulative total of over 2,700 listed companies (approximately 70% of the number of listed companies*) have voluntarily disclosed their earnings reports in HTML format.

The increase in the number of companies disclosing information in HTML format from January 2023 can be attributed to the fact that the method of creating HTML files by tools to support the preparation of disclosure materials provided by printing companies has become more widespread among listed companies, and that the maximum size of HTML files that are able to be submitted to TDnet has been increased to 5 MB.



JPXI will continue to verify the effectiveness of the PoC testing and consider a permanent response after the PoC testing. JPXI would like to ask for your continued support.