JPX Market Innovation & Research: Notice Of Finalization Regarding The Fee Structure For The Scheduled Dates Of Earnings Releases Information Service

As announced on January 24, 2024 (Note 1), we at JPX Market Innovation & Research, Inc. (JPXI) will launch a service on May 20, 2024 that provides information on the scheduled dates of earnings releases that listed companies, REITs, and infrastructure funds periodically report to Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. (TSE) (hereinafter referred to collectively as "TSE-listed Companies, Etc.").



We are pleased to announce that we have finalized the details of this service, including the fee structure.



This service offers two types of data provision methods: "Daily Data" (monthly fee) that enables customers to obtain a list of the scheduled dates (exact time not specified) of earnings releases reported to TSE by TSE-listed Companies, Etc. by the day before the data provision date on every business day; and "Historical Data" (bulk purchase) that enables customers to purchase a list of the scheduled dates (exact time not specified) of earnings releases reported to TSE by TSE-listed Companies, Etc. in the past for a period designated by the user.



Please refer to the "Guide for Scheduled Dates of Earnings Releases Information Service" (updated April 2024) for the fee structure and specifications of the provided files for each data type.



For the time being, historical data for the three years from 2021 to 2023 has been provided as sample data free of charge so that potential users can see what kind of data is provided (Note 2).



Applicants may access the sample data free of charge for up to three months from the date of the sample data provision. Please apply if you are interested in this service.



For details on how to apply for the sample data, please refer to the "Guide for Scheduled Dates of Earnings Releases Information Service" (updated April 2024).