JPX Market Innovation & Research: Addition Of Financial Information Data Dataset To Data Distribution Service J-Quants Pro For Corporate Users

Today, April 26, 2024, JPXI will add a financial information data dataset to J-Quants Pro, which is a service that distributes financial data related to the Japanese market to corporate users in an easy-to-use manner.

Two APIs are included in the financial information data dataset: Financial Summary Data and Financial Statements (BS/PL). Financial Summary Data API allows you to obtain summary data of earnings reports disclosed by listed companies on a quarterly basis. Financial Statements (BS/PL) API allows you to obtain detailed data in the balance sheets and profit-and-loss statements that accompany the quarterly earnings reports.

For detailed data specifications, please click on the following link.

Distribution Data and Pricing Plans

With J-Quants Pro, you can now acquire the following six datasets, including the newly added financial information data dataset. Users may choose the datasets that they need and use them on a monthly subscription basis.

Please note that there are two types of subscription plans (Single Entity and Affiliated Company) for each dataset, and each plan has its own monthly fees (the datasets may not be distributed to external users).

Provided Datasets Data Period Monthly Fees for Internal Use (Single Entity)

(Excluding Tax) Monthly Fees for Internal Use (Affiliated Company)

(Excluding Tax)

Listed Issue Information Since May 7, 2008 JPY 50,000 JPY 130,000 Trading by Type of Investors Since January 16, 2008 JPY 20,000 JPY 40,000 Detail Breakdown Trading Data Since January 4, 2010 JPY 250,000 JPY 400,000 Margin Trading Outstanding (Issues Subject to Daily Publication) Since May 8, 2008 JPY 20,000 JPY 40,000 Margin Trading Outstanding (Weekly) Since February 10, 2012 JPY 50,000 JPY 125,000 Financial Information Data Financial Summary Data:

Since July 7, 2008



Financial Statements (BS/PL):

January 13, 2009 JPY 150,000 JPY 230,000

How to apply

To use J-Quants Pro, please apply through the following website.

At the above website, you can obtain an overview of each dataset and sample data.

(note) ･This service is for corporate use only.