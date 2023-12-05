JPX Holds 18th General Meeting Of "Council For Eliminating Antisocial Forces In The Exchange Market" With Police Agencies

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (JPX) today held the 18th General Meeting of the Council for Eliminating Antisocial Forces in the Exchange Market, which is organized with the National Police Agency and the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The Council aims to strengthen cooperation between police agencies and JPX to help build a sound and fair market by blocking any relationship with antisocial forces, including organized crime groups that attempt involvement in the markets of Tokyo Stock Exchange, where cash equities such as shares are traded, and Osaka Exchange and Tokyo Commodity Exchange, where futures and other derivatives products are traded.



Through the activities of the Council, we are specifically working on: 1. eliminating antisocial forces in the cash equity and derivatives markets; 2. strengthening cooperation and sharing information with police agencies; and 3. actively participating and cooperating in activities conducted by police agencies to eliminate organized crime groups and other antisocial forces.



In today's 18th general meeting, the Council reviewed its activities over the past year, and members shared detailed information and had a lively exchange of opinions on recent developments.



JPX will continue to strengthen its activities to eliminate antisocial forces through the activities of the Council and devote its utmost efforts to further enhance the reliability of the cash equity and derivatives markets.