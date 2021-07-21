JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.: BaFin Imposes Administrative Fine

On 19 July 2021, BaFin imposed an administrative fine amounting to 1,830,000 euros on JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A.
The sanction related to a breach of section 130 (1) of the German Act on Breaches of Administrative Regulations (Ordnungswidrigkeitengesetz – OWiG) in conjunction with section 21 (1) sentence 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz – WpHG) old version. JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A. failed to submit voting rights notifications within the prescribed period.
The company may lodge an appeal against the administrative fine order.