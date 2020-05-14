JonesTrading Names Andrew Volz Chief Operating Officer

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) today announced that it has named Andrew (Andy) Volz as Chief Operating Officer, to oversee the global operations of the firm, across all divisions. He reports to Alan Hill, JonesTrading’s CEO.
Over the course of the last several years JoneTrading has expanded significantly beyond its core trading offering in equities and derivatives. The firm has built Prime Services and Outsourced Trading, Investment Banking/Capital Markets and the recently established Private Markets. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Volz is responsible for the daily global operations of JonesTrading’s businesses and will work closely with the Executive Committee and Board of Directors on strategy for continued growth.
Mr. Volz is uniquely suited to the role based on his knowledge of JonesTrading, industry expertise, and experience. He joined JonesTrading in 2016, and spearheaded the firm’s successful moves into Prime Services and Outsourced Trading.
He has extensive industry experience. Prior to joining JonesTrading he was Director, Prime Brokerage Sales at Wells Fargo Securities. He served as Vice-President, Product Specialist at Merlin Securities. He also held vice-presidencies at Revel and Nirvana solutions.
Said Alan Hill, JonesTrading CEO: “Over the course of the last decade JonesTrading has scaled rapidly beyond our core trading to encompass global operations across multiple product offerings. As COO, Andy will focus on our industry leading trading capabilities, and will continue to enhance our relationship and service model that has been the foundation of our success for almost 50 years.”
Said Andy Volz, Chief Operating Officer, JonesTrading: “JonesTrading is differentiated in our industry by its decades-long commitment to a relationship based model. This model, designed to put clients first, is the single greatest reason for our success. From it we have entered new businesses and brought the same level of commitment to clients. Clients are confident that JonesTrading will provide a standard of service in every aspect of our global operations that is unparalleled. I look forward to working with my JonesTrading colleagues on the strategies and tactics that will support that vision and its attendant revenue and profitability.”