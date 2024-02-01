JonesTrading Continues Building Specialty Finance And Real Estate Research - Hires Jason Weaver As Managing Director, Equity Research

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC (“JonesTrading”) continues to recruit top industry talent, naming Jason Weaver as Managing Director, Equity Research. Mr. Weaver will focus on Specialty Finance and Real Estate. He reports to Soumit Roy, Head of JonesTrading Research.

Mr. Weaver has 20 years of investment experience and 13 years in equity research, covering the specialty/mortgage finance and real estate sectors at firms including Sterne Agee, Wedbush, and Compass Point.

Prior to his research experience, Mr. Weaver was a proprietary fixed income trader at UBS Global Credit Strategies and Citadel, LLC. He earned a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University, did graduate work at the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, and is a CFA Charterholder.

Said Jason Weaver, Managing Director: “Regulation, interest rates, and monetary policy will increasingly impact specialty financial institutions. For real estate private capital will begin to play a substantive role. Our mission is to actively assess these opportunities via rigorous and timely analysis of the probable risk and reward of the sector for the benefit of JonesTrading’s clients.”

Said Alan Hill, CEO of JonesTrading: “JonesTrading continues to expand our research services to meet the needs of our clients. Over the last decade we have developed sector specific research expertise. Recruiting Jason Weaver in Specialty Finance and Real Estate anticipates market developments and responds to client demand. Our research capabilities have historically covered broad market analysis. Within that overall framework, we continue to offer particular sector research to build out a more comprehensive offering.”