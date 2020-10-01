Jonathan Fieldman And Geoff Jones Join Ideal Prediction As Advisors - Executives Join From Broadway Technology And RBC Capital Markets

Ideal Prediction (Ideal), the award winning independent trading analysis and data science company for capital markets, has appointed Jonathan Fieldman and Geoff Jones to its Advisory Board.
Jonathan Fieldman comments: “Having spent the past 16 years at Broadway Technology leading the transformation of FICC electronic trading, I have witnessed the need for increased assurance and attestation to ethical behavior. With its leadership, depth of knowledge, and proven financial analytics solutions, Ideal Prediction is perfectly positioned to lead the evolution of the supervisory function and first line of defense.”
Geoff Jones comments: “As someone with an acute awareness of the personal risks associated with managing a trading desk I am delighted to be working with the team at Ideal Prediction. Their Scope product uniquely provides organizations with dashboards to support a top-down view of behaviors based on an analysis of client and institutional order flow. With regulators increasingly turning to principles-based regimes, market participants need to consider their behaviors within the front-office. The 50+ years of markets experience at Ideal Prediction allows this to be productized for the first time, for the betterment of FICC markets.”
John Crouch, CEO of Ideal Prediction, comments: “I've collaborated with Jonathan and Geoff on many projects and have first-hand experience of their valuable strategic insight. They are important additions to Ideal Prediction, as we leverage their expertise in capital markets technology and senior industry relationships.”
Geoff was previously Global Head of eFX and Spot trading at RBC Capital Markets, and Jonathan was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Business Development Officer at Broadway Technology.
Ideal partners with banks and regulators, codifying principles and independently analyzing raw transaction data. Trading firms, ECNs, and technology vendors use the analytics to generate evidence and immediately resolve issues as they arise. Users include managers subject to SM&CR, traders, and first line of defense supervisors - all are keen to mitigate evolving risks.
Ideal won FX Market’s e-FX Award for ‘Best Surveillance Provider’ in 2019 and 2020.