Jon Thor Sturluson New Chief Economist At Finansinspektionen

FI has named Jon Thor Sturluson its new chief economist. He will take over the role no later than 1 May 2024 and join FI’s management team.

Jon Thor Sturluson is currently an associate professor and the chair of the Department of Business and Economics at Reykjavik University, and he has extensive experience in matters related to economics and policy. Jon holds a doctorate in economics from Stockholm School of Economics and has worked, among other positions, as the deputy director-general of the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority from 2013 to 2020. He was also an advisor to the Icelandic government between 2007 and 2009.