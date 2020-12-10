Joint Trade Associations Letter Requesting DTO Equivalence

On December 9, ISDA and seven other trades associations (the Association for Financial Markets in Europe, the Alternative Investment Management Association, the European Banking Federation, Electronic Debt Markets Association Europe, the European Venues and Intermediaries’ Association, FIA and the asset management group of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association) sent a letter requesting that the European Commission recognize the equivalence of UK trading venues for the purposes of the derivatives trading obligation before the end of the Brexit transition period. Otherwise, the long-term consequences for use of market infrastructure are uncertain.
