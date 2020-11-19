Joint Statement On Amendments To Regulation S-K: Management’s Discussion And Analysis, Selected Financial Data, And Supplementary Financial Information: SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee, SEC Commissioner Caroline A. Crenshaw, Nov. 19, 2020

We want to start by thanking the staff in the Division of Corporation Finance, Office of the General Counsel, Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, and Office of the Chief Accountant who have worked on this rule. It has gone from proposal to adoption in less than one year’s time, which is not an easy task, particularly during a global pandemic. Due to the staff’s expertise, hard-work, and thoughtfulness, many of the changes adopted today will be beneficial for investors. For example, certain of the changes to Item 303 of Regulation S-K should enhance the quality of MD&A disclosures.[1] Nevertheless, there are two significant aspects of the rule that we cannot support. Therefore, we must respectfully dissent.[2]
First, the final rule eliminates certain disclosures and the tabular presentation of contractual information that currently provides investors with critical insight into supply chain and risk management.[3] More than 15 years ago, in the wake of several massive accounting scandals and pursuant to Sarbanes Oxley, the SEC issued a rule that required companies to include a table summarizing contractual obligations in annual filings.[4] The proponents of today’s rule argue that much of the information we are removing, or modernizing, is simply to eliminate duplicative disclosure of information that is readily accessible in filings required by other SEC rules or by the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). Yet one of the key categories of obligations disclosed in the table – purchase obligations – is not always required by U.S. GAAP and does not consistently appear elsewhere in filings.[5] Purchase obligation disclosures provides information about the amount and timing of payments due in future periods, providing insight into corporate supply chain risk management, financial hedging, and anticipated increases in product demand.[6] And in analyzing the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the cruise industry, researchers were able to use the contractual obligations tables to compare exposures and potential revenue shortfalls against near-term obligations.[7] Despite the utility of this information and over the objections of commenters, including the SEC’s own Investor Advisory Committee,[8] the final rule eliminates the contractual obligations table. At best, this obscures information investors need, and, at worst, makes some information, such as purchase obligations, inaccessible.[9] Given the relevance of these items to assessments of market performance, we disagree with the policy choice to eliminate them.
Second, this rule fails completely to address climate risk, similar to other recent modernization rulemakings that have failed to deal adequately with this and other critical factors that impact an issuer’s long-term sustainability, such as human capital management.[10] The modernization rulemakings afforded the Commission the opportunity to issue standardized disclosure requirements that would facilitate efficient comparisons of how companies manage these risks and assets. The Commission, instead, chose to rely heavily on principles-based disclosure requirements. We, along with our fellow Commissioners, share a common goal of ensuring that market participants are given the information they need to evaluate and price public companies. But we seem to have fundamentally different viewpoints on how best to accomplish that task.
In 2016, the Commission published a concept release seeking input on how to improve the disclosure requirements of Regulation S-K.[11] In response, the Commission received thousands of comments letters.[12] A vast majority of the unique comment letters addressed sustainability disclosure, even though only a small number of questions in the release pointed to sustainability disclosure.[13] Notably, 80 percent of the letters we received addressing sustainability favored improved disclosure of sustainability-related information in Commission filings.[14] Investors in other contexts are echoing that call for improved climate disclosure, recognizing the systemic risks that climate change poses to global financial stability.[15]
It has been argued that specific disclosure requirements are not necessary because the current principles-based approach requires management to provide appropriate and timely disclosure of known trends and other information material to future performance and planning—including the impacts and management of climate risk. This approach, coupled with private ordering, has yielded some results, as many public companies currently make some climate risk and human capital management disclosures.[16] We certainly agree that how a company manages climate risk and human capital is material information subject to disclosure under a principles-based approach, and that the securities laws require companies to include that information, amongst other material information, in their discussions of MD&A, descriptions of business, legal proceedings, risk factor disclosures, and perhaps elsewhere too.[17] However, many companies simply do not make these disclosures, the majority of U.S. based large companies have failed to acknowledge the financial risks of climate change in their filings.[18] Moreover, research and analysis have shown that a principles-based approach, coupled with voluntary disclosure, results in non-standardized, inconsistent, and incomparable disclosures.[19] A major purpose of requiring companies to disclose specific information about climate risk and human capital management is to allow market participants to accurately price and compare the risks and opportunities associated with these risks.[20] But when disclosure metrics are not uniform and standardized the task of pricing and comparing these risks and opportunities is, at best, unduly burdensome. And without specific requirements, much of the information is simply not there to be worked into the analysis.
While we are disappointed that the modernization of Regulation S-K did not address these vital issues, there is a silver lining. We have an opportunity going forward to address climate, human capital, and other ESG risks, in a comprehensive fashion with new rulemaking specific to these topics. In addition, the Commission should have an internal task force and ESG Advisory Committee that is dedicated to building upon the recommendations of leading organizations, such as the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, and defining a clear plan to address sustainable investing.[21] There’s no time to waste in setting to ourselves to this task, and we look forward to rolling up our sleeves to establish requirements for standard, comparable, and reliable climate, human capital, and other ESG disclosures.
[5] Information relating to certain purchase obligations are not specifically called for under U.S. GAAP, and are therefore typically not disclosed in the financial statements.
[10] This was the case in the "modernization" of Regulation S-K Items 101, 103, and 105 that was released earlier this year in August and, for largely the same reasons, we must respectfully dissent to the "modernization" of the MD&A section of Regulation S-K. In both of these modernization efforts, the Commission either did not address or failed to address adequately ESG disclosures, including those relating to climate risk or human capital. Even though there have been, and continue to be, clear and emphatic calls for the Commission to do so. Several commenters urged the Commission to contemplate climate risk or ESG disclosures in MD&A. On the other hand, some commenters either voiced opposition to incorporating such disclosures into MD&A or supported only voluntary disclosure of climate risk or other ESG disclosures. There is not a meaningful discussion of the climate and ESG disclosure concerns raised by these comment letters in the final release.
[15] Further, financial regulators have also acknowledged the systemic risks climate change poses.
