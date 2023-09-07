Joint Statement Of The IMF Managing Director And Of The World Bank President

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank issued today a joint statement: “The world confronts significant economic challenges, the existential threat of climate change as well as a digital transition, all in the context of more frequent shocks, high debt levels, limited policy space in many countries and rising geopolitical tensions. Well-designed and appropriately sequenced policies are critical to help accelerate growth, alleviate policy trade-offs, and support the green and digital transitions. The Bretton Woods institutions have a critical role to play to help member countries address the challenges and leverage the opportunities, working closely together and with partners.