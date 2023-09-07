BV_Trial Banner.gif
Joint Statement Of The IMF Managing Director And Of The World Bank President

Date 07/09/2023

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, and Ajay Banga, President of the World Bank issued today a joint statement: “The world confronts significant economic challenges, the existential threat of climate change as well as a digital transition, all in the context of more frequent shocks, high debt levels, limited policy space in many countries and rising geopolitical tensions. Well-designed and appropriately sequenced policies are critical to help accelerate growth, alleviate policy trade-offs, and support the green and digital transitions. The Bretton Woods institutions have a critical role to play to help member countries address the challenges and leverage the opportunities, working closely together and with partners.

