Joint Readout Of Principals’ Meeting Of UK And U.S. Authorities Regarding Central Counterparty Resolution

Senior officials from the Bank of England, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, Securities and Exchange Commission, and Federal Reserve Board convened a virtual meeting today to discuss certain issues relating to the resolution of a central counterparty (CCP). This meeting was one of a regular series of senior-level meetings held since 2017 to share views on CCP resolution and review the progress of an ongoing program of joint work among the agencies.
Today’s meeting was an opportunity to review recent joint work undertaken by the agencies, in particular the development of detailed operational planning to support prototype resolution strategies for U.S. and UK CCPs. Senior officials also confirmed priorities for future work, which will include continuing to share analyses and discussing policy formulation in relation to CCP resolution.