Joint Open Letter To The European Commission - EU Investors Against Any Postponement Of The Implementation Of The Shareholder Rights

Today the heads of European and Member State organisations representing individual shareholders across Europe sent an Open Letter to the European Commission opposing lobbying attempts by powerful financial intermediaries to postpone the implementation of the Shareholder Rights Directive II.
Please click here to download the joint open letter from BETTER FINANCE, Asociata Utilizatorilor Romani de Servicii Financiare (AURSF), Associacao dos Investidores e Analistas Técnicos do Mercado de Capitais (ATM), Association pour l‘amélioration de la retraite et de l‘épargne (GAIPAR), Dansk Aktionærforening (DAF), Deutsche Schutzvereinigung für Wertpapierbesitz (DSW), Expert Corporate Governance Service (ECGS), Fédération des investisseurs individuels et des clubs d'investissement (F2iC), Interessenverband für Anleger (IVA), Malta Association of Small Shareholders (MASS), Osakesäästäjien Keskusliitto ry, Samtök sparifjáreigenda (ISA), Sdružení českých spotřebitelů (SCS), ShareAction, ShareSoc, UK Shareholders Association (UKSA), Vlaamse Federatie van Beleggers (VFB) and Vseslovensko združenje malih delničarjev ( VZMD) warning about the detriment stemming from a delay on the implementation of the Shareholder Rights Directive II (SRD II).