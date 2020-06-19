Joint Call Of Finance Ministers Of The Five Eyes Nations

The call took place on 18 June 2020.
The UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak participated in a call with the Finance Ministers of the Five Eyes nations – Australia, Canada, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States - to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19.
The Ministers shared updates on policy responses currently in place and discussed strategies to accelerate economic activity, in line with necessary health and safety measures as our economies reopen.
They agreed to remain in regular contact as a group and will continue to work together to support a strong and sustained economic recovery.